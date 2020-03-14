Coronavirus scare: Konyak Union asks tourists to leave Mon

NET News Desk

In view of the spread of the COVID-19, the Konyak Union has issued a notice to the concerned authorities and the general public to announce its decision to ban the inflow of tourists both foreign and domestic.

Reminding that it has banned the entry of foreign as well as domestic tourists to Mon district in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Konyak Union has directed “all tourists, research scholars etc.,” to leave the district on or before March 15.

In a statement issued on Friday, the union requested the district administration and the police to “strictly monitor and do the needful at the earliest”.

The statement reads as follows:

“This is to notify the concerned authority and the general public that the Konyak Union, taking serious note of the prevaling situation arising due to the outbreak of novel Corona virus(Covid-19), it Is hereby Informed that the Konyak Union, Mon district has banned the inflow of tourists both foreign and domestic. Therefore, the Union directs all the tourists, research scholars, etc.. to Immediately leave Mon district on or before 15th of March 2020. The Union requests the district authority and District Executive force to strictly monitor and do the needful at the earliest.”