Wed, 18 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Coronavirus: UP students to be promoted without exams till class 8

Coronavirus: UP students to be promoted without exams till class 8
March 18
17:08 2020
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to promote students till class 8th to the next class without examination. Their assessment will be done on the basis of performance throughout the academic session.

The directive to this effect was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Renuka Kumar on March 17, 2020.

Uttar Pradesh government had on Tuesday cancelled all examinations across the state.

The government has also extended the closure of educational institutes across the state till April 2.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far 13 positive cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh.

Source: Hindustantimes

