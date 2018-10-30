Corruption Has Hampered Overall Growth: Nagaland Vigilance Commissioner

NET Bureau

The Nagaland State Vigilance Commissioner (SVC) Mayang Lima on Monday said that corruption in the society has hampered the overall growth.

Delivering his key note address at the programme organized by the State Vigilance Commission at Town Hall Mokokchung to commence observance of Vigilance Awareness Week in the State in association with Mokokchung district administration on the theme Eradicate Corruption: Build A New India, Mayang Lima said corruption did lot of damage to society by destabilising communities, hindering economic growth and destroying ethics of democracy and political development.

“We say a system is corrupted, but we are the system. We should start the change and the system will change,” he emphasised.

Mayang said it was high time people joined hands to eradicate corruption from “our land” to give a brighter future to younger generation. Now is not the time to remain mute spectators, but be initiators of change and clean the mess from bottom to the top, he underlined.

Mentioning that Nagaland was blessed with rich resources waiting to be tapped, the vigilance commissioner said technology, funding and other assistance were required for the purpose. And for this, a conducive atmosphere free from corruption was essential, he emphasised. He said it was time to put the society on the right track by eradicating graft.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC and MMC administrator Manpai Phom said vigilance week was observed every year to promote and achieve a corruption-free society and renew commitment to achieve integrity, transparency and accountability in public life.

Manpai said emphasis was laid on creating more awareness among the people as an effective and sustainable means to fight corruption. He said it was in view of this that participation was solicited from civil societies and educational institutions.

He added that deliberations and opinions shared by stakeholders would go a long way in eradicating the menace of corruption and bring about a transparent and progressive society.

The ADC appealed to government servants to re-dedicate themselves and renew their commitment to serve with integrity and honesty. He also gave a clarion call to the civil societies and general public to play a proactive role to sustain the efforts in fighting graft.

Meanwhile, Merennungla from Model HSS, Narokumla from Jubilee Memorial HSS and Jungbennaro from Town HSS were adjudged first, second and third respectively in the inter-school debate competition on the theme “Eradicate Corruption: Build a New India”. Students from eight schools had participated in the event.

On the other hand, employees of various State government departments and representatives of various civil societies, church and media fraternity made a joint declaration and adopted a three-point resolution on the occasion to fight and eradicate all forms of corruption in the society.

Short speeches were also delivered by representatives of Ao Senden, Watsu Mungdang, Ao Kaketshir Mungdang (AKM), Mokokchung Town Lanur Telongjem (MTLT) and Ao Baptist Arogo Mungdang (ABAM).

The vigilance commissioner administered the pledge to fight against corruption. The programme was chaired by IGP and director I Meyionen, while the vote of thanks was proposed by SSP of vigilance & anti-corruption cell L Temsunungsang. Invocation was said by MTBA pastor rev Ponen Longchar.

Joint Declaration

Meanwhile, while appreciating the efforts of State Vigilance Commission to fight corruption in the State, employees of various government departments and representatives of various civil societies, church and media fraternity resolved to extend all possible co-operation to the commission as and when required.

They also resolved to endeavour to bring about transparency and accountability in delivering justice, developmental activities undertaken in the district and in implementation of all welfare schemes meant for the people.

They further resolved to actively participate in exposing corrupt practices and act as watchdog of the society. And as it was felt that unless there was a people’s movement the fight against corruption could not be won and that a collective effort by all organisations was required, it was resolved to have better co-ordination among various civil societies to keep a strict vigil on all developmental activities and bring the culprits to book so that the future of younger generation was not mortgaged in the hands of a few corrupt officials and politicians.

The resolutions committee comprised of Mokokchung district administration and vigilance & anti- corruption cell of Nagaland Police officials, besides representatives from Ao Senden, Watsu Mungdang, AKM, MTLT, ABAM and Press Club, Mokokchung Press Club.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post