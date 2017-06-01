Thu, 01 Jun 2017

Cotton College Merges with Cotton State University

June 01
14:04 2017
In a bold step, the oldest and premier institute of higher education in Assam as well as in Northeast, the Cotton College and the Cotton College State University has been merged to a new entity of Cotton University on Thursday.

The education minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has officially upgraded the historic college to a University.

While upgrading, Sarma, “The merger would pave the way for the institution becoming a centre of excellence in the future.”

It is to be mentioned here that during last budget session, the State Legislative Assembly had passed a Bill to this effect. The Cotton University Act, 2017, will ensure the Cotton College and Cotton College State University (CCSU) coming under one banner combining the properties and human resources.

