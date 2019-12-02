Cotton students stage protest outside AGP office

NET Bureau

Condemning the AGP’s stand on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), the students of Cotton University on Sunday gheraoed the party’s headquarters here at Ambari.

The protesters gathered in front of the AGP office at 2 pm and burned the effigies of AGP president Atul Bora, working president Keshab Mahanta and senior AGP leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury – the three AGP ministers in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government.

The students also raised slogans like – “AGP murdabad”, “Atul Bora Hai Hai”, and “Be careful AGP”.

The police dispersed the demonstrators and detained four of them.

The detained students – Hirakjyoti Bora, Jintu Thakuriya, Pranjal Kalita and Rahul Gautam Sharma – were taken to the Latasil Police Station. Police later released all of them.

“Today, we have gathered here to give a message to the regional party that they should immediately clear their stand on the Bill. We urge the party to work in the interest of the people of Assam,” Hirakjyoti Bora said.

“The Bill is not in the interest of the State and the students of the State will not accept it in any form. We will continue our protest till the Bill is scrapped,” he said.

Political parties in Assam are divided over the Bill. AGP, an ally in the BJP-led State government, is also opposed to the Bill but maintains that it will take any action only after the Bill is introduced in Parliament.

The ruling BJP is pressing for the Bill while the Opposition Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) are opposing it.

AGP spokesperson Manoj Saikia said there was no one in the office when the demonstration was staged. “The party is always working in the interest of Assamese people. We are opposing CAB but will take steps after it is introduced in Parliament. If the Bill does not serve the interest of the people, we will continue our opposition,” he said.

Earlier on the day, the students of the university met APCC president Ripun Bora, CLP leader Debabrata Saikia and MP Abdul Khaleque here and requested them to oppose the Bill.

The students of Cotton University, the State’s premier educational institution, have been vehemently opposing the Bill by holding a series of protests. Nearly 1,500 students had taken out a torchlight march last evening demanding immediate scrapping of the Bill.

Source: The Sentinel