Fri, 28 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Cotton University Organizes Career Guidance and Counseling Programme

Cotton University Organizes Career Guidance and Counseling Programme
September 28
11:34 2018
Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Cotton University in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Regional Centre Chandigarh, organized a four-day capacity building programme on career guidance and counseling in Guwahati from September 24 to 27 at Cotton University. Faculty members from various academic departments of the University participated in the programme. Eminent career psychologist and professional consultant, Oinam Anuradha acted as the invited resource person during the programme.

The objective of the programme was to improve the capabilities and counseling skills of teachers, equip the faculty members with techniques and tools to guide students in choosing proper course or career; and thereby, reduce mismatch between education and employment.

During the inauguration of the programme, Prof. Diganta Kumar Das, Registrar, Cotton University underlined the changing role of teachers in equipping themselves with modern tools and assisting students. Speaking on a similar line, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Dutta, Academic Registrar, Cotton University emphasized on the need for teachers to identify shortcomings in the mental make-up of the students and guiding them accordingly.

During the valedictory session, Dr. Santanu Sarma, Coordinator IQAC thanked all the participants for showing interest and taking part in the four-day programme which required them to participate in activities assigned by the resource person. Faculty members also shared their feedback during the valedictory session. Prof. Bhabesh Chandra Goswami, Vice-Chancellor (VC), Cotton University congratulated the participants and acknowledged IQAC for effectively organizing such a programme which can positively impact careers of both teachers as well as students. Sheela Sharma, training associate, RGNIYD RC, Chandigarh highlighted about anticipatory anxiety disorder seen in students due to cut-throat competitions, exam pressure and many other factors. She stressed that often small initiatives could be of paramount importance helping the students getting aligned to careers in accordance with their skills, aptitudes and competencies. Finally, the programme ended with the VC and Academic Registrar distributing certificates to the participants.

