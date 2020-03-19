Cotton University produces its own hand sanitizer

NET News Desk

The Department of Chemistry, Cotton University, Guwahati has prepared a hand sanitizer solution to be used in various branches and departments of the University. Under the initiative of Vice Chancellor Prof. Bhabesh Ch. Goswami; the department has prepared it to be used as a measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Prof. Goswami has inaugurated the use of the sanitizer in the Chemistry department in the presence of Registrar Prof. Diganta Kr. Das, Head of the Department of Chemistry Dr. Prahas Ch. Sarma, coordinator of the project Dr. Manjit Kr. Bhattacharya and others. Dr. Sangeeta Agarwal of the department and research scholar Sri Hiren Nath, Sri Amal Das, Sri Bidyut Das and Sri Pranoy Sarma worked in the project.