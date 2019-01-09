Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 09 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Cotton University Union Body Declares Indefinite Class Boycott

Cotton University Union Body Declares Indefinite Class Boycott
January 09
12:38 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends
NET Bureau
The Cotton University Students’ Union (CUSU) on Tuesday declared an indefinite class boycott as a mark of protest against the tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.
“The indefinite class boycott will start from Wednesday. The Union is also working to launch a united student movement against the Bill across the State. We urge all students to participate in the movement,” a statement of the Union said.
The CUSU has convened a meeting on Wednesday among the student unions of all colleges and universities of Guwahati to discuss the upcoming protest.
“Tomorrow we have called the meeting to formulate the future course of the movement. We affirm that the movement will continue until a proper settlement of the vexed issue is arrived at,” Cotton University Students’ Union general secretary Pranjal Kalita said.
SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

 

Tags
2016Citizenship (Amendment) BillCotton Universityindefinite class boycott
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.