Cotton University Union Body Declares Indefinite Class Boycott

NET Bureau

The Cotton University Students’ Union (CUSU) on Tuesday declared an indefinite class boycott as a mark of protest against the tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

“The indefinite class boycott will start from Wednesday. The Union is also working to launch a united student movement against the Bill across the State. We urge all students to participate in the movement,” a statement of the Union said.

The CUSU has convened a meeting on Wednesday among the student unions of all colleges and universities of Guwahati to discuss the upcoming protest.

“Tomorrow we have called the meeting to formulate the future course of the movement. We affirm that the movement will continue until a proper settlement of the vexed issue is arrived at,” Cotton University Students’ Union general secretary Pranjal Kalita said.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune