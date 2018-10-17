Counselling Programme For Civil Aspirants Launched in Pasighat

Maksam Tayeng

A week-long civil service counselling programme, sponsored by Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong for the benefits of civil service aspiring students of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat was inaugurated by MLA Moyong himself on Monday at the college’s conference hall.

While addressing the aspiring students in the inaugural day, Moyong advised them to obtain the best out of the counselling programme meant to encourage and help them which is an effort with modest an initiative from his side in association with Arunchal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association JNC Unit, Pasighat and Jawaharlal Nehru College Alumni Association. Moyong also wished all the aspirants a good luck and further advised them to put their best efforts to overcome all the hurdles in the preparation of the civil service examinations and come out successful to serve the people, state and the nation.

As a resource person Dr. Ojing Dameng, IRS, who made it through the country’s prestigious UPSC examination recently also guided the aspirants on how to prepare the examination. Taking his own efforts and module of preparations example which helped him succeed in the UPSC examination, Dr. Dameng advised the young aspirant to work hard and have perseverance.

While, Dr Milorai Modi, Principal, JN College, Pasighat also suggested the aspirants to avail this opportunity of free counseling programme brought to the doorstep of the students of the state’s oldest college, JNC. Dr SD Choudhury, Vice Principal, JNC, Dr. Kento Kadu also spoke on the occasion to encourage the aspiring students.

Earlier, the aims & objective of the counseling programme was addressed by Dr. Leki Sitang, Coordinator, Civil Services Counseling Cell, JNC, Pasighat. The counseling programme will conclude on October 21, October next, informed, Dr Sitang.