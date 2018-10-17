Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 17 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Counselling Programme For Civil Aspirants Launched in Pasighat

Counselling Programme For Civil Aspirants Launched in Pasighat
October 17
12:46 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Maksam Tayeng

A week-long civil service counselling programme, sponsored by Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong for the benefits of civil service aspiring students of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat was inaugurated by MLA Moyong himself on Monday at the college’s conference hall.

While addressing the aspiring students in the inaugural day, Moyong advised them to obtain the best out of the counselling programme meant to encourage and help them which is an effort with modest an initiative from his side in association with Arunchal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association JNC Unit, Pasighat and Jawaharlal Nehru College Alumni Association. Moyong also wished all the aspirants a good luck and further advised them to put their best efforts to overcome all the hurdles in the preparation of the civil service examinations and come out successful to serve the people, state and the nation.

As a resource person Dr. Ojing Dameng, IRS, who made it through the country’s prestigious UPSC examination recently also guided the aspirants on how to prepare the examination. Taking his own efforts and module of preparations example which helped him succeed in the UPSC examination, Dr. Dameng advised the young aspirant to work hard and have perseverance.

While, Dr Milorai Modi, Principal, JN College, Pasighat also suggested the aspirants to avail this opportunity of free counseling programme brought to the doorstep of the students of the state’s oldest college, JNC. Dr SD Choudhury, Vice Principal, JNC, Dr. Kento Kadu also spoke on the occasion to encourage the aspiring students.

Earlier, the aims & objective of the counseling programme was addressed by Dr. Leki Sitang, Coordinator, Civil Services Counseling Cell, JNC, Pasighat. The counseling programme will conclude on October 21, October next, informed, Dr Sitang.

Story 5- CIVIL

Tags
arunachal pradeshcivil servicecounsellingEducationPasighat
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.