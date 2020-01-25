Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 25 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Country expresses gratitude to EC for making electoral process vibrant, participative: PM Modi

Country expresses gratitude to EC for making electoral process vibrant, participative: PM Modi
January 25
11:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Extending greetings to people on the National Voters’ Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country expresses gratitude to the Election Commission for its efforts to make the electoral process more vibrant and participative.

For the past 10 years, the Election Commission (EC) has been celebrating January 25 as the National Voters’ Day.

The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

“We express gratitude to ECI for their many efforts towards making our electoral process more vibrant and participative,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Greetings on National Voters Day. We express gratitude to ECI for their many efforts towards making our electoral… https://t.co/aXtUPS7Pqv

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1579926940000
He hoped that the day inspires people to work towards increased voter awareness and turnout, which makes the democracy stronger.

Source: Times Of India

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.