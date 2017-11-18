Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 18 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Court Asks Peter, CBI to File Replies on Indrani Mukerjea’s Application

Court Asks Peter, CBI to File Replies on Indrani Mukerjea’s Application
November 18
11:05 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A special court on Friday asked the CBI and former media baron Peter Mukerjea to file their replies on an application filed by key accused Indrani Mukerjea in which she said her husband might have caused her daughter Sheena Bora’s disappearance.

Special CBI judge Jayendra C Jagdale, who is recording the statement of Indrani Mukerjea’s former driver Shyamwar Rai (accused turned approver), later adjourned the case till next week.

On November 15, Indrani Mukerjea had filed a plea in the court saying that Peter Mukerjea might have caused her daughter’s disappearance out of “greed and ill-will”. Though she did not expressly accuse Peter Mukerjea of killing Bora, Indrani Mukerjea had said he and Rai could be behind her abduction and destruction of evidence.

Indrani Mukerjea had also alleged that Peter Mukerjea and others might have manipulated the circumstances to frame her and influence witnesses and situations that led to her arrest “for the heinous crime that they may have committed, aided and abetted”. She asked for Peter Mukerjea’s call data records (CDR) for the period between January 2012 and December 2012, and from January 2015 to December 2015.

Meanwhile, during Rai’s cross-examination on Friday, it was disclosed that a letter written by him seeking to give confession in the case was not in the court’s record. The judge informed the defence lawyers that the magistrate’s court which had recorded Rai’s statement informed the CBI court that all the documents were given to it.

The CBI court had asked for the original copy from the magistrate’s court. Defence lawyers wanted to question Rai based on that letter. The alleged murder of Bora had come to light in August, 2015 after Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans and the Mumbai Police arrested Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and Rai.

Later, Peter Mukerjea was also arrested. The victim was Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from an earlier relationship. Bora was in a relationship with Peter Mukerjea’s son.

-PTI

Tags
Indrani MukerjeaPeter MukerjeaSheena Bora
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.