Court of Civil Judge-Cum-Judicial Magistrate at Jorethang Inaugurated

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling attended the inaugural ceremony of Court of Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate at Jorethang sub-division on Saturday. He was accompanied by Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Satish Kumar Agnihotri and Sikkim High Court Judge Bhaskar Raj Pradhan.

Addressing the gathering, Chamling declared that Jorethang is the first sub-division under South district to have a court building for judiciary dealings which will indeed be a great asset for the people of Jorethang as well as the neighbouring areas.

The Chief Minister stated that the State Government has been able to create more judicial infrastructure for making judicial redressal system accessible and affordable for the public of the state under the guidance of the Chief Justice. He also remarked that the state government has always given due importance to facilitate justice delivery system to the public through setting up of courts of various nature. He then emphasized how the Court of Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate at Jorethang will henceforth deliver speedy hearing and quick disposal of all civil and criminal cases of the sub-division as well as the adjoining state of West Bengal.

Announcement made by the CM on the occasion were the establishment of two more sub-divisional courts at Pakyong and Ravangla respectively in the days to come.