Mon, 03 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Court rejects Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Thakur’s plea, asks her to appear for hearing

June 03
14:08 2019
NET Bureau

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on 3rd June rejected a plea by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur seeking an exemption to appear before it in the on-going Malegaon blasts case, between June 3 and 7, due to completion of Parliament procedures. The court directed the 2008 blasts accused to remain present for the hearing this week.

The terror blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur had won her maiden Lok Sabha elections this year on a BJP ticket, leaving Congress’ Digvijaya Singh, a two-time CM, at a distant second.

Apart from Thakur, the court had earlier granted an exemption to Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit and Sudhakar Chaturvedi from appearing before it but said they should appear at least once a week. After the matter was taken up by the special NIA court, the three accused filed applications through their lawyers seeking exemption from appearance.

Source: The Indian Express

