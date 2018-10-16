Coverage Under Bike Insurance in 2018 By IRDA

Anyone in India who possesses a four-wheeler, a two-wheeler or any other commercial vehicle in India is required to have a motor insurance of any sort. Any insurance company in India that is providing motor insurance of any sort must follow a set of rules and regulations according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA). In India, it is mandatory for all owners of vehicles to have insurance of some short, or they will have to face the consequences when the time comes.

For those who have a bike insurance, it is mandatory for them to have third party cover included in their bike insurance plan along with the additional benefits of the insurance. An insurance plan should ideally take care of the damages to the insured vehicle and the insured along with taking care of third party coverage.

Inclusions of a Motor Insurance Policy

Depending on the type of motor insurance that is bought by a person, the inclusions and exclusions of the policy are determined. For a motor insurance plan, the inclusions that are compulsory by the IRDA include:

Taking care of the damages that are caused to the insured vehicle in the case of natural disasters like fire, lightening, earthquake, floods etc.

Taking care of the damages that are caused on the insured vehicle in the case of man-made disasters like strikes, riots, malicious acts or terrorism.

Any damages from accidental external sources are also supposed to be covered under a motor insurance plan.

Theft/Burglary of the insured vehicle.

Exclusions of a Motor Insurance Policy

Every motor insurance policy has a series of exclusions that should always be kept into account when buying the policy. According to IRDA the inclusions that a motor insurance policy should have include:

The motor insurance policy will not take care of any damages that are inflicted on the insured vehicle in the case of the vehicle being driven by an individual who does not have a driving license or is under the influence of drugs/alcohol or any other intoxicating drinks.

The policy works only within the coverage geographical area. Outside of this area, the insurance policy is not responsible for any damages to the insured vehicle.

If the insured vehicle has been used for unlawful reasons then the car insurance does not take care of the damages.

Lastly, the damages to the vehicle as a result of the normal aging of the vehicle are also not taken care of by the insurance company.

Premiums for a Bike Insurance

The premium for a motor insurance is solely dependent on the company from where the plan has been bought by customer. The more the additional features that are added to a motor insurance, the more will be the premium for the vehicle. Some of the factors that determine the premium amount for a vehicle include registration details, vehicle pass, engine number, fitness certificate, cubic capacity, tax payment details, the details of the driver etc are all considered.

For those customers who want to have a motor insurance policy with the most minimum of premiums. They can avail of the basic form of an insurance as approved by the IRDA. Applying for a No Claims Bonus on their insurance plan all the time is also another way to lower the premium cost on anyone’s insurance. Extra discounts are also available for customers who have own damage premium.

Documents Required to Buy a Bike Insurance in India

Anyone who has a vehicle of their own is required to have a motor insurance policy by law. In India, there are many bike insurance companies that provide motor insurance policies to clients on a regular basis. The documents that are required in order to get a motor insurance plan include:

ID proof such as Aadhar card, Pan card, Voter ID, passport etc.

Address Proof.

Bank Statement so that the company can be sure that the premium for the motor insurance policy can be paid by the customer.

Details of Debit card or credit card. This is for those clients who are going to be paying their premium from an online source.

Drivers license of the customer.

Registration certificate of the vehicle.

Registration number of the vehicle.

Claims Process for A Bike Insurance

The claims process can be done in two ways. Either a customer can opt for cashless claim from the insurance company or they can be refunded the amount of money from the insurance itself. A cashless claims benefit is preferred more as compared to one where the insured is reimbursed.

The first step for a claims process is to notify the insurance company that you want to make a claim for the specific insurance that you have bought. The customer care of a good insurance company works around the clock to help customers all over India. At the time of claims several documents and details need to be provided along with evidence so that the insurance company approve the claim request.

Depending on the type of insurance that has been bought for the insured vehicle, the repairs for the vehicle, the repairs for damages that are caused by the insured vehicle to any third person or property and the medical expenses of the customer and any third person involved are all taken care of by the insurance policy.

For those who have had several years of not claiming their insurance policy, they get the No Claims Bonus on their insurance policy that keeps on increasing with each claim-less year.