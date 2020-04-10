COVID-19: Angelina Jolie asks people to take care of their children

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has urged people to take extra care of their children in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an essay for Time magazine, which was published on Thursday, the Oscar winner said though children are less vulnerable to COVID-19, it doesn’t make them completely safe.

“Of the many ways that the pandemic is making us rethink our humanity, none is more important, or urgent, than the overall protection of children,” Jolie wrote.

“They may not be as susceptible to the virus as other groups, but they are especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society,” she added.

Jolie believes that social distancing could inadvertently “fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children”.

“There are already reports of a surge in domestic violence around the world, including violent killings.

“It comes at a time when children are deprived of the very support networks that help them cope: from their trusted friends and teachers to after-school sports activities and visits to a beloved relative’s house that provide an escape from their abusive environment,” the actor added.

Jolie urged people to reach out to family and friends who might be in vulnerable situations and educate themselves on the signs of domestic violence.

“It is often said that it takes a village to raise a child. It will take an effort by the whole of our country to give children the protection and care they deserve,” the actor concluded the essay.

Source: Business Inside

Photo: Reuters