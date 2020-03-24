COVID-19 Combat preparations at Tawang

NET Bureau

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Shri Sang Phuntsok alongwith SP Shri B.Kamduk, and DMO Dr. Wangdi Lama on Tuesday visited Jang Check gate, Ugyen Tsangpo helipad and Designated quarantine centres to review the preparedness on screening and quarantine facilities. Subsequent orders on state lockdown and information through PA system and All India Radio are being given regularly. Movement of public is very thin but medical stores and essential commodity supply shops are open. Strict vigil and screening on students and others coming from outside the state are being done by the administration and health department.

The district administration Tawang has set up a District Emergency operation centre at DC Office Tawang with 24X7 helpline number 03794-222203 and a COVID-19 helpline at KDS District Hospital Tawang with 24X7 helpline number 03794-223340. All the Gaon burahs and Public representatives have been sent request letters to monitor the people kept in home quarantines and to inform respective Health centres and Administrative officers in case of any symptoms of COVID-19 observed in those who are in village self quarantines.

Various committees and flying squads under supervision of DC and respective Addl.DCs have been formed to monitor all the activities. The administrative officers and IDSP Unit officials have been visiting the self quarantined persons and tracking those tourists who visited Tawang in last few days.