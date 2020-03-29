Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 29 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

COVID-19: Google bans Infowars app on Play Store for showing fake coronavirus video

COVID-19: Google bans Infowars app on Play Store for showing fake coronavirus video
March 29
14:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Google has banned the Infowars Android app from its Play Store for posting fake claims about new coronavirus (COVID-19). Infowars is a far-right American conspiracy theory and fake news website. Google confirmed the removal of the app to Wired after a video was posted by radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The video “disputed the need for social distancing, shelter in place, and quarantine efforts meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

Before it was removed, the app had more than 100,000 downloads, said the report. “Now more than ever, combating misinformation on the Play Store is a top priority for the team,” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has ordered Jones not to sell Infowars products marketed as a treatment for new coronavirus.

“[Alex Jones’] latest mistruths are incredibly dangerous and pose a serious threat to the public health of New Yorkers and individuals across the nation,” James said in a statement.

Apple permanently banned the Infowars app from its App Store in September 2018. Jones and Infowars have already been removed from Twitter.

Source: India TV News

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.