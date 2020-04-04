Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 04 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

COVID-19: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect

COVID-19: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
April 04
14:43 2020
The government on Saturday put curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with a view to discourage shipments amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“The export of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents)… is restricted with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The move would help in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis as these kits are required for testing of patients.

Earlier, exports of these products were allowed without any restrictions. Putting them under the restricted category would mean that an exporter will now require a licence from the DGFT for outbound shipments.

Source: The Economic Times

