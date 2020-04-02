Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 02 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

COVID-19: Manipur man who attended Nizamuddin event tests positive, cases in state rise to 2

COVID-19: Manipur man who attended Nizamuddin event tests positive, cases in state rise to 2
April 02
11:44 2020
A man who attended the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West last month tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to two, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday. He said the development was “very sad and very serious” for a small state like Manipur.

The state-level control room on COVID-19 said ten people returned to Manipur after attending the religious congregation in Nizamuddin and of them, eight have tested negative.

Earlier, the control room had said 14 people from the state had links to the congregation. The first case in the state was reported on March 24 when a 23-year-old woman with a travel history to the UK had tested positive.

Source: The Financial Express

