COVID-19 outbreak and its implications on The Red Dragon

A cluster of pneumonia cases were reported in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province on December, 2019. The unknown pneumonia causing agent was named as Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which lead to infections and death of thousands of people from China and had spread to other countries. Wuhan, a city of 11 million people has been put into quarantine on January 7, 2020. With the increase in number of cases in other countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a “public-health emergency of international concern”. The deadly outbreak has posed a serious threat to life which is a plain warning sign of what an epidemic can cause. Mumeninaz Zaman writes

About the virus

Coronaviruses are named for the crown-like spikes on their surface. There are four main sub-groupings of coronaviruses, known as alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. Human coronaviruses were first identified in the mid-1960s. The seven coronaviruses that can infect people are: 229E (alpha coronavirus), NL63 (alpha coronavirus), OC43 (beta coronavirus) and HKU1 (beta coronavirus) these are common human coronaviruses. Sometimes coronaviruses that infect animals can evolve and make people sick and become a new human coronavirus. Three recent examples of this are SARS-CoV (beta coronavirus), MERS-CoV (beta coronavirus) and now the COVID-19.

The new strain of virus which has been identified was previously not found in humans. The confirmation of the human-to-human transmission of the virus has further worsened the situation. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, bats, etc. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between people such as with MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) and SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome).

In late 2002, an outbreak of severe, atypical pneumonia was reported in Guangdong Province of China. According to the WHO, SARS coronavirus (SARS-CoV) was identified in 2003. Subsequently another epidemic occurred in 2012- MERS Coronavirus (MERS-CoV). Researchers say both the epidemics were zoonotic in nature, which means it is a virus that is transmitted between animals and people. While SARS was believed to be transmitted from civet cats, MERS have emerged through direct or indirect contact with infected dromedary camels. And here we are now, facing the COVID-19 outbreak. The ongoing epidemic of COVID-19 is caused by the virus SARS-CoV 2- which reflects the genetic similarities between the new coronavirus and the coronavirus that caused the SARS outbreak of 2002-2003.

The epicenter of the spread of the virus was reported from the Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market (a wholesale fish and live animal market selling different animal species). According to the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, samples from the market tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Cases showed symptoms such as fever, dry cough, dyspnoea, and radiological findings of bilateral lung infiltrates.

Even though there is not much information about the transferability, severity and other features associated with the virus it has been confirmed that transmission of person-to-person occurs mainly via respiratory droplets that people sneeze, cough or exhale. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The COVID-19 impact

According to Worldometer, as on February 15, globally, the death toll has reached to 1,526 while a total of 67,107 people have been infected, of which 11,083 are in serious condition. It needs to be mentioned here amidst those infected, a total of 8,365 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

In China alone a total of 66,493 cases were reported out of which 1,523 people died, of which 11,053 are critical, while a total of 8,265 people recovered.

The virus has spread to more than 29 countries and territories around the world.

Researchers and developers are vigorously working to bring out a vaccine that could put a halt on the spread of the disease. However, it usually takes a year to develop one. With the mission to speed up the development of vaccines, scientists are hopeful to bring it out within a few months, which is going to be a herculean task.

In an attempt to contain the coronavirus the entire China has been in a state of lockdown. Airlines pulled flights and trains stopped running, schools and businesses were closed and people were told to stay indoors. Tourism was heavily affected in the country, as it was the peak of the travel period for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The impact of the virus will be significant on Chinese global markets and economies. Some of the major brands have already pulled out of the show which exemplifies the investors’ confidence being hit by the outbreak. Moreover, the slowdown of the world’s second- largest economy will not leave anyone untouched and the global economy is bound to be hampered. The concern about the effect on the Chinese economy and tourism, political and social stability cannot be downplayed.

Wuhan is China’s seventh biggest city and a major motor manufacturing hub. Giant like General Motors, Toyota, Nissan have extended the lunar holidays while the factories remain shut. Similarly other industrial hubs were locked down including tech giants like Google, Amazon, Flipkart, etc who advised their employees to work from home. The shut down in China’s key manufacturing units is also taking a toll in its economy.

Is there something fishy?

The virus which poses a pandemic threat is rather exposing the Red Dragon Country’s drawbacks in containing the outbreak.

According to a January 29 report in the New England Journal of Medicine, by authors from the Chinese CDC, some seven health care workers were already infected by the virus in early January. The same article also published the fact that human-to-human transmission was occurring in December already. This was the smoking-gun evidence of human-to-human transmission and a clear picture that the coronavirus existed well before China admitted.

Initially, an alarm was raised by an ophthalmologist, Li Wenliang about the outbreak when he observed patients with symptoms similar to the deadly SARS, however he was held accountable for spreading rumours by authorities. Li, who was also infected by the virus died on February 7. Following the death of the whistleblower an explosion of anger, grief and demands for freedom of speech sparked among the Chinese, questioning the legitimacy of the government.

Amid speculations that the Chinese Government is trying to silence those raising their voice against the deadly outbreak, a citizen journalist Chen Quishi has been missing since February 6. Chen has been critical of the authorities in his video updates from Wuhan. His videos served as the eyes and ears for many outsiders who wanted to follow the reality of life on the ground in Wuhan. Later it was reported that he was forcibly quarantined.

Chen published a video on 30 January showing the crowding in Wuhan hospitals, with many people lying in corridors. Chen stated, “I am afraid. In front of me is disease. Behind me is China’s legal and administrative power. But as long as I am alive I will speak about what I have seen and what I have heard. I am not afraid of dying. Why should I be afraid of you, Communist Party?”

Footnote

While researchers also suggest that the transmission of the coronavirus has mainly originated from bats- the virus was transmitted from bats to an intermediate animal, and then to humans as in SARS. Experts assume that since bats are well studied it does not necessarily imply that the source may be from bats. Researchers also doubt Pangolins- a mammal as the source which is often used in traditional Chinese medicine. Though they are protected animals they are trafficked illegally. This outbreak has been further linked to ‘seasonal changes’, which depends on the immunity level of the patient which is also scientifically uncertain. However, these are just genetic analysis and the research works are yet to be published. Public health experts around the globe are trying to understand, track, and contain the virus.

As the disease continues its deadly rampage, the question that arises is whether the world is ready for such pandemic?

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged countries to step up measures to detect and contain the virus, especially in at least 30 countries with weaker health systems, where it could “create havoc”.

“A virus can have more powerful consequences than any terrorist action. If the world doesn’t want to wake up and consider this enemy virus as Public Enemy number 1, I don’t think we will learn from our lessons,” he said after an international meeting of 400 scientists and other experts convened in Geneva to look for solutions to the crisis.

In a weekly mission briefing on COVID-19, on February 26, the WHO informed, “This is a time for global solidarity – political solidarity, technical solidarity and financial solidarity. That is the only way to prevent infections and save lives.”

According to a latest report published in the New York Times, China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in more than a month on 3rd March 2020, but the epidemic showed little signs of waning elsewhere. Three countries — South Korea, Italy and Iran — each had at least 1,000 total cases and the number of infections in the United States topped 100.

China recorded 125 confirmed infections of the coronavirus and 31 deaths between 2nd and 3rd March. It is the lowest number of officially confirmed infections since January 20, when China’s leader, Xi Jinping, issued his first public orders on the epidemic.

