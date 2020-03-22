Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 22 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

COVID-19 patient in Madhya Pradesh evaded screening, now eight of his employees show symptoms

COVID-19 patient in Madhya Pradesh evaded screening, now eight of his employees show symptoms
March 22
10:53 2020
An FIR was registered on Friday in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district against a man who, despite having travelled to a foreign country, allegedly evaded screening of COVID-19.

He later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two members of his family also tested positive on Friday, and eight of his employees are suspected to have caught the infection as well, a senior official said.

The man, who returned here from Dubai on March 16, failed to undergo screening and also did not isolate himself at home, said district collector Bharat Yadav.

It is mandatory for people with a history of foreign travel to undergo screening before entering the district, he said.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh recorded its first cases of coronavirus with four persons testing positive in Jabalpur city.

It included this man and two women in his family.

As many as 22 persons who worked at the man’s shop were examined, and eight of them had symptoms of coronavirus.

Their test reports were awaited, Yadav said.

A case was registered against the man under IPC sections 188 (defying lawful order of a public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), Yadav said.

The administration is tracking down all those who came in contact with him, the collector added.

The eight employees with virus symptoms were quarantined at the district hospital, he said.

The district authority, meanwhile, has ordered the closure of all city markets and stopped bus and transport services except those engaged in the supply of essential goods.

Source: The New Indian Express

