Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 03 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

COVID-19: PM Modi Agrees With Uddhav Thackeray’s Suggestion At Chief Ministers’ Meet

COVID-19: PM Modi Agrees With Uddhav Thackeray’s Suggestion At Chief Ministers’ Meet
April 03
14:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s suggestion that religious leaders should be asked to refrain from holding large gatherings.
Mr Thackeray made the suggestion during a video conference with PM Modi in the morning, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

PM Modi held a video conference with all chief ministers to discuss ways to check the spread of coronavirus.

The prime minister accepted Mr Thackeray’s suggestion and asked all chief ministers to speak to religious leaders from their respective states and ask them to tell the community members about the need for social distancing and avoiding large gatherings, the CMO said in a statement.

PM Modi also supported Uddhav Thackeray’s view that citizens need to be in good mental health during the lockdown period, it said.

State Health minister Rajesh Tope, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and senior bureaucrats also attended the video conference

Source: NDTV

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.