Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 11 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Covid-19 Positive Migrant Worker From Assam Allegedly Commits Suicide In Maharashtra

Covid-19 Positive Migrant Worker From Assam Allegedly Commits Suicide In Maharashtra
April 11
14:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A 30-year-old migrant worker from Assam, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Akola city of Maharashtra, died after allegedly slitting his throat early on Saturday, officials said.

The victim, a migrant labourer from Nagaon district of Assam, had been admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Akola on April 7. He had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, a senior official of the GMCH said.

“The man allegedly slit his own throat at around 5 am and was found on the bathroom floor by the hospital staff,” the official said, adding that the victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing surgery.

Three persons had tested positive for coronavirus in Akola on Friday and the deceased was one of them, the official said.

When contacted, an official of the City Kotwali Police Station said it appears to be a case of suicide and investigations are on.

So far, 13 persons have tested coronavirus positive in Akola district with six from Akola city, officials said.

Source: Outlook Inida

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.