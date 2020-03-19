COVID-19 Training held at BPGH

NET Bureau

A training on COVID-19 for all Medical Officers, Health and Wellness Officers, Nurses, Laboratory Technicians, Private clinics, NGOs, Student Unions, Bazaar Committee members and other health care staffs was organized by District Health Society, (IDSP) East Siang District yesterday on 18th March at Conference Hall of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat under the chairmanship of Dr. Kinny Singh, Deputy Commissioner.

The Deputy Commissioner, East Siang District directed the department of Health care staff and other participants to undergo the training thoroughly and be ready for any eventuality and to make proper treatment strategies. She also advised that besides screening of passengers entering the district and reporting to make proper treatment, investigation and compilation of flu like cases. She added that proper tracking of the cases is most important in this hour. She also stated that it is the sole responsibility of health care staff to contain the disease and request not to leave the station.

Dr. Kaling Dai, DMO said that the prime targets is to screen people coming from infected places and activation of District and Health delivery centres Rapid Response Teams in the district in order to remain alert. He informed that the health care staff is to work in a war footing in tune to the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the World. He also informed that availing of any leave is banned henceforth.

Dr. Dokum Raina, Jt. Director (T&R), Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat stated that the COVID-19 is new to us and dangerous. The health delivery staff of the district should united and fight against this viral disease while maintaining proper precaution. He also informed that strict action will be taken against non performing staff. The Jt. Director (T&R), Pasighat directed the staff not to switch off the phone in order to avoid emergency duties.

Dr. Tarik Talom, District Surveillance Officer informed the participants that Quarantine Centre is placed at Old Girls Hostel of IGJ Govt. Higher Secondary School, Pasighat, the Isolation Ward at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat and a Self Reporting Centre and a Control Room for COVID-19 in East Siang District is being worked out. Dr. Talom suggested to place a vehicle for anti-COVID-19 activities in the district. He also informed that Rumour Register is being maintained at all health delivery centres, the training topics and logistics will be provided to all Medical Officer In-charges and minimal required Viral Transportation Medium, Mask, PPE are available in the stock now. The District Surveillance Officer suggested to organize sensitization meeting on Corona Virus at all health delivery centres including Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat. Regarding IEC activities, besides others Dr. Talom opined that Miking could be an effective medium of awareness generation.

The meeting had a galaxy of resource persons namely Dr. Sarungbam Victoria, WHO representative, Dr. Kadum Jonnom, SMO and In-charge of FRU Ruksin, Dr. Yater Ringu Darang, Medical Superintendent, BPGH Pasighat, Dr. Basumoti Apum, Sr. Microbiologist, DPHL BPGH Pasighat, Dr. Doni Ratan, MD Medicine and Mr. Tapak Tamir, Epidemiologist, IDSP. All the senior specialist Doctors of BPGH Pasighat, Private clinics attended the training. Amongst them Dr. Talung Tali, Medicine specialist and Dr. Bimol Ratan, Pediatrician suggested ways and means of improving infrastructure and equipments in the hospitals of the district including Bakin Pertin General Hospital Pasighat. Dr. Tatok Gao, DRCHO also spoke on the occasion.