Cow-Politics of BJP Govt is Not Acceptable to Nagas: Nagaland Congress

BJP government imposing nationwide ban on sale of cow/cattle for slaughter by taking shelter under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 is a blatant display of their communal and divisive agenda which is not acceptable to the Nagas, according to a statement issued by the Media Cell of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC).

“Giving legal cover to their divisive agenda is fraught with dangerous ramifications. The rise of cow vigilantism and violence against beef consuming people has created huge fault lines within the society like never before”, the statement said.

NPCC haS alleged that “BJP-RSS indulging in cow politics is just a ploy to cover up their failures after promising acche din to the people. Three years into power, Prime Minister Modi and his bhakts are still behaving like opposition. Other than cow politics, BJP is only busy in celebrating and inaugurating Congress led UPA projects nationwide”.

“Nagas must wake up and collectively voice out before it is too late to stop the tide of BJP led communal forces. A prominent RSS leader goes on record to say that North East people should give up eating beef which is a direct diktat on our food habits. Our forefathers who formed the Naga Club and who had submitted the Memorandum to Simon Commission in 1929 had the foresight to see what is happening today”, said the statement.

Further the statement said that “the NPF government in the state which has been the comfort party of the BJP for the past 15 years must out rightly reject this nationwide ban on sale of cow/cattle for slaughter that is cruelty to humans in the name of preventing cruelty to animals. The BJP Nagaland unit can no longer live in denial mode. Reiterating secular credentials by the state unit cannot absolve the blatant misdeeds perpetrated by their communal masters across the country.”

“NPCC will stand by Nagas and will not allow BJP and its communal affiliates to start coercing or dictating our people according to their communal agenda. NPCC will always be prepared to walk an extra mile when it comes to safeguarding our rights to live as free citizens that are guaranteed by the Indian Constitution,” said the statement.