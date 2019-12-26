Coward, liar government: Kanhaiya Kumar lashes out at Centre for arresting Akhil Gogoi, Azad over CAA protests

NET Bureau

Communist Party of India leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday lashed out at the National Democratic Alliance government over the arrests of political activists in wake of the protests across India against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, sans Muslims.

The former student leader from Jawaharlal Nehru University accused the central government of pressing false charges on political activists such as Akhil Gogoi and Chandrashekhar Azad over protests against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“This coward and liar government has arrested Akhil Gogoi, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sadaf Zafar, Deepak Kabir and thousands of other citizens on false charges for opposing the CAA-NRC-NPR (National Population Register),” Kumar said in a post on social media platform Twitter.

In a veiled challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he further said, “Listen sir, we have seen and will see how much you can oppress. We will also see how much space you have in your prisons.”

The National Investigation Agency earlier in the day raided Gogoi’s residence in Assam’s Guwahati. The Assam Police arrested him on December 12 as a preventive measure following protests against CAA.

A case was also registered against him, which was then handed over to the NIA two days after his arrest. The court later sent him to 10-day NIA custody.

“Akhil Gogoi is in touch with a Maoist group and his arrest is important for conducting a probe. The agency will interrogate him about the links he has with the Maoists,” news agency ANI quoted an NIA official as saying.

Dalit leader and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Saturday by a Delhi court for his alleged involvement in the violence at Old Delhi’s Daryaganj area during CAA protests.

Source: Times Now News