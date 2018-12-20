Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 20 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Cow’s Death is More Important than a Police Officer: Naseeruddin Shah
December 20
17:57 2018
NET Bureau

Noted film and theatre actor Naseeruddin Shah has said that some people in the country have got complete independence for taking law into their own hands. In a video message on YouTube, the critically-acclaimed actor said that the death of a cow is being given more importance than the death of a police officer in some areas.

According to the actor, he is worried about his children, considering the prevailing situation in the country.

“I feel worried thinking about my children because they have not received any religious education. We chose not to give any religious education to our children because I believe that good or evil has nothing to do with religion,” said Shah.

The actor further said, “We did teach them about good and bad. We taught them what our beliefs are. Tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks them if they are Hindu or Muslim, they will have no answer.”

Shah said that it worries him even more because he does not see the situation improving anytime soon.

“I personally do not get afraid with these things, but I get angry. And I want that every right-thinking person should feel angry, not scared. This is our home, who can evict us from here?” the actor added.

The observations by the popular actor, who has worked in films like A Wednesday, Sarfarosh, Iqbal, Aiyaary, among several others, comes just days after he lashed out at Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, calling him the worst-behaved player in the world.

Source: ZEENEWS

Image Source: Bussiness Recorder

0 Comments

0 Comments

