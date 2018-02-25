CPI-M Confident of Forming 8th Left Front Govt in Tripura

The ruling CPI(M) in Tripura on Saturday asserted that Left Front led by it would be re-elected and form the government in the state again.

Elections were held in 59 seats on February 18 and votes would be counted on March 3. Polling was postponed in one constituency due to the death of a CPI(M) candidate before the elections and it would be held there on March 12.

“Based on our organisational reports from across the state, we are confident of forming the Left Front government for the eighth term,” CPI(M) state secretary Bijan Dhar said after the party’s state committee meeting.

The meeting, attended by Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, was held to assess the possible outcome of the elections, said Dhar, also a member of the party’s central committee. The Left Front had secured 50 seats in 2013 Assembly polls with 52.32 per cent votes.

The coalition later won one more constituency in a by-poll in 2016. Asked if he expected more votes this time, Dhar said, “We will form government. We haven’t discussed anything more in the meeting.”

He alleged that the BJP and its alliance partner, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, were trying to create tension and inciting violence in various parts of the state. He also appealed to the people to maintain peace.

The CPI(M) and its allies – the CPI, the RSP and the Forward Bloc — have been contesting elections since 1978 when the Left alliance first came to power.

