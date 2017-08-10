Thu, 10 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

CPI-M Party Office Set on Fire, Four Injured in Tripura

CPI-M Party Office Set on Fire, Four Injured in Tripura
August 10
15:54 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A CPI-M party office was set on fire and four party supporters were injured at Khumulwng allegedly by the activists of the Indigenous People s Front of Tripura (IPFT), police said on Thursday.

SP, Police control, Harkumar Debbarma said, when the IPFT activists set fire on the bikes it engulfed the area and the party office caught fire from the burning bikes on Wednesday.

Four CPI-M activists were also injured. Police recovered 15 burnt bikes from the scene.

Meanwhile, CPI-M state party Secretary Bijan Dhar claimed that seven activists of CPI-M were injured in the incident and 25-27 bikes were burnt down by the IPFT activists.

He alleged that when the leaders and activists gathered in the party office following a party meeting in a nearby hall the IPFT activists attacked the party office.

Dhar said, the IPFT in league with opposition BJP were trying to subvert the atmosphere of peace in the state.

-PTI

Tags
CPI-MIPFTKhumulwng
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.