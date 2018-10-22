CPI (M) Lodges Complaint Against BJP in Tripura

NET Bureau

The tussle between the ruling BJP and the opposition CPI (M) in Tripura continues to escalate as the CPI (M) on Sunday lodged a complaint against the BJP and Sanatan Sena for laying the foundation stone for a Ram temple on a plot in a tribal area of South Tripura district, where a plaque was put up by CPI (M) a year ago

South Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP) Jal Singh Meena, confirming the receipt of the complaint, said that the foundation stone for the temple was laid at Matai, a tribal hamlet, on October 5 and the complaint was lodged on October 15 and the case was being investigated, however, no arrest was made so far.

“The plaque was put up in 2017, when the party was in power in the State, in the memory of Mohini Tripura, who tried to stop jhum cultivation on forest land and was martyred in the 1967 movement against the then Congress government,” said Tapas Datta, CPI(M) South Tripura district committee secretary, adding, “The plaque was put up on a private land and was uprooted by the Sanatan Sena, a right-wing organisation, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists. This is an attempt to erase the history of Tripura’s Left movement.”

Elaborating on the argument, SP Meena said, “The owner might have agreed to donate the land to CPI (M) for putting up the plaque earlier, but might have changed his mind later and decided to donate the land for the Ram temple.”

Tripura BJP vice president Subal Bhowmik said that the CPI (M) activists had forcibly occupied the land of a local person to build their memorial.

“The CPI(M) were autocratic and the common people had no voice in their regime. This land was grabbed by CPI (M) activists when they were in power. The owner of the land was on the dais when we laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple at Matai,” he added.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune