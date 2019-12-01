CPM women’s wing takes out rally in Tripura

NET Bureau

For the first time after the CPI(M)-led Left Front Government was toppled in the 2018 Assembly elections, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), the Communist party’s women wing, took out a large rally here on Saturday. Prominent CPI(M) leaders like Brinda Karat, Mariam Dhawale and Krishna Rakshit led the massive rally organised to mark the 19th State conference of the AIDWA.

Former Chief Minister and Opposition leader Manik Sarkar, while addressing the rally, criticised the Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre for pushing the country to a severe economic slowdown. “The country is facing a tough time with the poor people struggling to survive due to the severe recession caused by wrong policies of the Centre,” he alleged.

“The country is indeed in the midst of a crisis with manufacturing units toppling, employees losing their jobs and distress gripping farmers. Public sector undertakings are being sold at throwaway prices, which will invite more trouble for the people,” he said.

The Centre must take steps to boost the rural economy by investing money in infrastructure development, Sarkar added.

Training his guns on the BJP-led coalition Government in Tripura, the former Chief Minister said: “They had promised to provide 200 mandays for each job card holder under the MGNREGA with Rs 340 as wages. Only an average of 39 mandays have been generated till October, leading to a crisis in the rural areas,” he alleged.

The Opposition leader also took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his promise of a double-engine growth in Tripura in the run-up to the 2018 Assembly elections. “The BJP has come to power, but the double-engine growth is missing with the Government facing a severe fund crunch,” he quipped.

Calling upon the people to overthrow the BJP Government, the former Chief Minister asked the people to come out against the government policies.