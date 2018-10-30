Crack Within Nagaland BJP?

NET Bureau

It would appear that all is not well in the Nagaland unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even as its former president Visasolie Lhoungu pointed finger at “some unprincipled person(s)” of trying to create ‘rift, disunity and mistrust’ within the party.

In a statement issued on Monday, Lhoungu referred to the press statement his party had issued on Oct. 23 concerning the revocation of expulsion orders issued earlier to two BJP members in Nagaland.

According to him the ‘content of the press release had directly questioned the disciplinary action taken earlier’ and undermined the decision and recommendation of the party’s disciplinary action committee.

The party president, Temjen Imna Along in an ‘apology letter’ written on October 24 (Wednesday) had claimed he was not aware of the press statement and called it ‘totally unjustified and unsubstantiated,’ Lhoungu said.

Also, Along had termed the allegations against Lhoungu contained in the press statement as ‘defamatory, unwarranted and untrue,’ he added.

However, sending out a press release without ‘proper consultation in the party was a direct affront’ to the principles and working system of the BJP by “some unscrupulous persons bent on creating discord within the party rank and file,” he said.

Those persons, Lhoungu said, ‘overacted’ to tarnish his image and records with serious and false allegations. “As former party president, BJP Nagaland, I earnestly appealed (sic) that such persons misguiding the party leaders with vested interest should be rooted out from the party after thorough investigation so that the unity and sanctity of the party is maintained,” he stated.

