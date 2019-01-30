Craft Workshop-Cum-Exhibition Organised in Chatargaon

NET Bureau

Under the aegis of Northeast Brigades, in a Republic Day celebration organised by Bonoriya event management co., a craft workshop-cum-exhibition was held by Basic Concepts on January 26, 2019, in Chatargaon tribal village, Assam. The day-long event was attended by a large number of tourists comprising of bike riders and families, and local people alike.

Basic Concepts is an Art&Craft foundation co-founded by Richa Baruah and Runa Baruah. Since its inception, the foundation has spearheaded a multitude of craft workshops for kids and adults alike, stressing to highlight the idea of creating beautiful art from best-out-of-waste. That, and keeping with the theme of eco-friendly celebration of the day, Basic Concepts exhibited an eclectic collection of hand-crafted products on this Republic day.

The products, made primarily out of waste materials, showcased the agenda of the day’s theme encouraging the onlookers to create beautiful as well as useful products out of things that, otherwise, go to waste. Painted kettles, vases, surahi, cups, kullad,mugs etc. painted in local traditional motifs of Assamese patterns such as the Japi, Gamusa, Bihu nestled side by side motifs of Madhubani, Warli and such other art forms from across India could be seen.

From 2-D to 3-D art, the showcased collection made for an onlooker’s delight. Wastes such as pencil-shavings and eggshells formed some of the unique materials which were used creating the products.

The village headman of Chatargaon said, “It feels very good to see these things. There’s so much that people, especially our village women can learn from this. I am very glad about this.”

On being interviewed about his experience at the booth, an onlooker exclaimed, “This is really great! Who would’ve thought that eggshells or worn out home utensils could be turned into such beauties!”

Basic Concepts’ Head Designer and co-founder, Runa Baruah quoted, “We live in a day and age where buying has become so much easier than recreating. Hence, through our efforts here, we want to inspire the minds to the beauty of recreating something mundane into – a piece of art!” Living up to her words, the designer was seen actively interacting with her audience helping them understand the working behind the creation of the various products.

Co-founder and Manager of Basic Concepts, Richa Baruah said, “Art is all about creating something unique. The beauty and charm that a hand-crafted piece of artwork possesses can rarely be matched up by its factory-made counterparts. Hence, we put in a lot of sweat and blood into designing each and every piece of product by hand; taking painstaking care that each of our product is unique. ‘cause that’s what we do – make our clients proud!” She further added, “A customer buying an art or craft product is but a patron. Hence it is our call to make them feel proud to possess a Basic Concept product – a product created by helping better the environment, not by hindering it!”

Speaking about their upcoming line of products, Basic Concepts revealed their new range “Oxomi – products that reflect Assam in every brush & stroke!”