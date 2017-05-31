Thu, 01 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

Crashed Sukhoi-30′s Pilots Declared Dead

Crashed Sukhoi-30′s Pilots Declared Dead
May 31
21:38 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The IAF on Wednesday declared dead the two missing pilots of the Sukhoi-30 fighter jet that crashed in Assam last week.

“Squadron Leader D. Pankaj and Flight Lieutenant S. Achudev, the pilots of the Su-30 aircraft sustained fatal injuries when the aircraft crashed,” the Indian Air Force said, noting that analysis of the jet’s Flight Data Recorder and some other articles recovered from the crash site revealed that the pilots could not eject.

The wreckage of the aircraft, that had gone missing soon after it took off on May 23 from IAF’s Tezpur base on a routine training mission, was located on May 26 after continuous search operation in the area.

-IANS

Tags
Sukhoi-30
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.