‘Creamy Layer’ Income Cap Among OBCs Raised to Rs 8 Lakh

August 23
17:07 2017
The Union cabinet on Wednesday increased the ‘creamy layer’ ceiling for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category to Rs 8 lakh per annum from the existing Rs 6 lakh for central government jobs, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union cabinet, he said those in the OBC category earning up to Rs 8 lakh per annum would now get the reservation benefits.

Responding to a question, Jaitley said a proposal to extend the decision to public sector undertakings was under “active consideration” of the government.

-PTI

