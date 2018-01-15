Crisis Will be Sorted Out Soon, Congeniality to Prevail: CJI Dipak Misra

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Sunday separately met high-level delegations of top two lawyers’ bodies — BCI and SCBA — and assured them that the crisis erupting after the revolt by the four seniormost judges against him would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.

A seven-member Bar Council India (BCI) panel led by its chairman Manan Kumar Mishra had a 50-minute meeting with the CJI after hectic parleys with several apex court judges, with whom they shared the views of the apex body of the Bar regulating the lawyers.

Coming out of the official residence of the CJI at 5, Krishna Menon Marg here, the BCI chairman told reporters that the meeting with the head of the judiciary was held in a congenial atmosphere and that Justice Misra assured that everything would be sorted out soon.

“We met CJI in a congenial atmosphere and he said everything will be sorted out soon,” Mishra said.

He also said that before meeting the CJI, the panel also discussed the crisis plaguing the higher judiciary with several other judges, including three of the four seniormost judges who had on Friday held an unprecedented press conference.

The BCI chairman said the panel met Justices J Chelameswar, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, and they also assured that everything would be sorted out.

He did not mention whether the panel had any talks with Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was not in the city.

Mishra said they would hold a press conference tomorrow to apprise about the BCI’s day-long parleys with the judges of the apex court in the wake of the crisis.

Earlier, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh met the CJI and handed over a resolution of the apex court lawyers’ body on the crisis.

The senior lawyer said that he handed over a copy of the SCBA resolution to the CJI, who assured him that he would look into it.

“I met the CJI and handed over a copy of the resolution. He said that he would look into it and ensure there was congeniality in the Supreme Court at the earliest,” Singh told PTI after his 15-minute meeting with the CJI.

Singh expressed hope that all judges of the apex court would give consideration to its resolution in which the association asked for a full court discussion to defuse the present crisis plaguing the higher judiciary.

Hours before the hectic parleys ended with the meeting between the CJI and the BCI panel, a coordination committee of the Delhi district court bar associations termed as “unfortunate” the presser by four seniormost judges of the Supreme Court and said it would take to the streets if the crisis was not resolved within 10 days.

Several judges of the apex court also met each other over the ongoing crisis during the day.

Two top court judges — Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao — met Justice J Chelameswar, who had led the four judges in the unprecedented press conference at his official residence here, sources said.

The four apex court judges — justices Chelameswar, Gogoi, Lokur and Joseph — had raised a litany of problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country’s highest court.

The BCI panel also had a brief meeting with Justice Arun Mishra, who has been in the focus for hearing PILs seeking a probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya.

Loya, who was dealing with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, had died of cardiac arrest three years ago.

The four judges had questioned the allocation of Loya’s case to Justice Mishra, bypassing senior judges.

