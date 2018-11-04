CRO Lodges Complaint Against Illegal Domestic LPG Users

NET Bureau

Consumer Rights Organization (CRO), East Siang unit led by Maksup Yomso and Karsu Kakki, president and general secretary respectively in a drive against illegal domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) users in hotels, restaurants and roadside food stalls found that domestic LPG cylinders are being used in commercial units extensively flouting civic norms.

In their complaint to the Deputy Commissioner, CRO claimed that the black market represents a severe plague for domestic cooking gas cylinders despite the introduction of the modified direct benefit transfer scheme for LPG, stated an official release on Saturday.

“Consumers are still not able to obtain cooking gas easily and the price has skyrocketed on the black market,” the release stated.

CRO has handed-over a list of commercial establishments mentioning locations and names of proprietors/businessmen/ hotels/restaurants etc along with Trading License and LPG consumer number etc wherein 110 persons found using 162 domestic cylinders in commercial units.

Taking serious note, DC Tamiyo Tatak directed the DF&CSO and EAC (Judicial) to verify the matter immediately and report him so that action can be taken under appropriate law. As a matter of policy, one household should have only one LPG connection and two cylinders at the maximum and for business activities, commercial cylinders should be used, he said adding that there were chances that few might be encouraged by buyers who have no regard for legality and conscience regarding the law. Moreover, using domestic LPG cylinders other than for domestic purposes is not only illegal but also entails risks, stated the DC.

According to the Manager of M/S Sango Gas Agency, Pasighat S Paul distribution of gas cylinders was not very critical but more than one LPG connection in a family was one major factor encouraging misuse of domestic LPG cylinders in commercial units.

“LPG (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, bans unauthorized possession, supply and consumption of LPG, as well as its unauthorized storage and transport and therefore we always cross verify before selling the LPG cylinders to consumers through our main counter at Pasighat and also in spot delivery counter at Ruskin. With the help of technology, consumers are now much aware of where and how their LPG cylinders are being managed,” added Paul.