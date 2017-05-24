Wed, 24 May 2017

CRPF Officer Alleges Security Officers ‘Staged Fake Encounter’ in Assam

CRPF Officer Alleges Security Officers 'Staged Fake Encounter' in Assam
May 24
16:57 2017
A veteran paramilitary officer serving with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the North East, Rajnish Rai on Wednesday alleged that an encounter in Chirang district in Assam in which the security forces killed two alleged militants, was staged.

Rai wrote a letter to Assam Chief Secretary V. K. Pipersenia saying that the security forces inducted a fake encounter in Simlaguri village, in which two suspected members of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) were killed.

On March 30, it was reported that two NDFB(s) militants were killed and a large quantity of arms and ammunition from their possession following an encounter were seized by the police.

The militants had been identified as Lukus Narzary and David Islary. It has been reported that both of them trained in Myanmar.

-ANI

