Crude Bomb, Letter Vowing to Avenge Dujana Killing Found on Train

A crude bomb and a letter warning of revenge for the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Dujana was on Thursday recovered from the Amritsar-bound Akal Takth Express in Amethi, police said.

The recovery of the bomb comes at a time when security forces are maintaining a tight vigil ahead of Independence Day. The Government Railway Police (GRP) stopped the train at Akbarganj Railway Station after it received information about a bomb on the train, an official said.

“During checking a ‘sutli bomb’ (crude bomb) was found in a packet with two lighters and a letter in the train,” a police officer said. The train was going to Amritsar from Kolkata and was stopped after the GRP, Charbagh in Lucknow, got the information, the official said.

Circle officer of Tiloi Veenu Singh said the bomb was found in the bathroom of an AC coach in the train. The bomb was found in the train at 1.17 am and it was defused, after which the train left the Akbarganj Railway Station, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) B C Dubey said.

The letter, which was in Hindi warned, “Dujana ki sahadat ka badla ab Hindustan ko chukana padega-Indian Mujahaddin” (India will have to face consequences of Dujana’s death), police said. The bomb has been sent for forensic examination and the matter is being investigated, the ASP said.

Dujana, who belonged to Pakistan, was Lashkar-e-Taiba’s divisional commander in South Kashmir. He was among the top 10 terrorists identified by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. He was killed in an encounter with security forces on August 1.

