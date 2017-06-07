Crux of Politics Ahead of 2018 Election

May Edition, Statewide Meghalaya, NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Meghalaya is gradually gearing up for the 2018 assembly election. The atmosphere is charged up and Chief Minister Dr. Mukul M. Sangma, at the helm of affairs, has taken the onus to lead the state yet again and secure the status of the Congress party.

He has been concentrating his energy on inaugurating slew of development and welfare programmes to strike a chord with the public and send out a message that the Congress party has been working to fructify the dreams and aspirations of the people.

Political pundits say that it becomes difficult for the government to create that ‘glossy picture’ ahead of election, if they adopt strategies and stunts to propagate their vested interests.

However, the situation is different in rural and most parts of Meghalaya, where electorates are not politically conscious to judge and read in between the lines of politically driven agenda.

From the beginning of this year, Mukul has been touring different parts of the state inaugurating new blocks and police stations across Khasi and Garo hills, while two new civil sub-divisions at Chokpot in South Garo Hills and Raksamgre in West Garo Hills.

Mukul is confident that irrespective of the Narendra Modi magic running high across the country it would not have any formidable impact and has been clearly indicating that Congress is set to make a comeback banking on its welfare and ambitious programmes.

“In the next 10-15 years, every individual in the state should be able to live a contended and happy life. We have made this as our agenda for providing an enabling environment for our citizens,” said Mukul Sangma, making his pitch to create sensitization that Meghalaya can only prosper under Congress rule.

“It has been documented that Meghalaya is one of the state in the country, which is progressing at a very high speed and we are gearing up because Meghalaya would soon be the most progressive state in Northeast,” Mukul said at Raksamgre, while inaugurating the new civil sub-division on April 23 last.

Though BJP is making its pitch loud and clear, the regional forces especially United Democratic Party (UDP) and National People’s Party (NPP), which is an ally of the BJP-led NDA at the center, is making their independent claims to thwart the Congress rule in the state.

NPP is upbeat with the poll verdict of the 2015 Lok Sabha bypoll in which its party president Conrad K. Sangma won the election with nearly 2 lakh votes defeating Dikkanchi D. Shira of the Congress, a sitting legislator and CM’s wife.

Mukul had ruled out that the sympathy wave would work in Garo hills. However, Conrad had a firm believe and conviction that the by-poll was an election to honour the contributions of late Purno Agitok Sangma and fulfill his unfinished tasks.

UDP and NPP are making their efforts to reach out to the electorates. In most likelihood, NPP can make an impact in Garo Hills, while UDP in Khasi – Jaintia hills. However, it would be too immature to predict on how NPP and UDP performs in the context of BJP emerging as a major player for the 2018 election.

Political observers say that Meghalaya should follow the Assam model, where BJP had pre-poll alliance with the regional forces.

BJP fanning out

In the last two years, the party had strengthened its base in both Khasi – Jaintia and Garo hills. They are optimistic with its performance in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

In April, the party held its state executive at Shillong, which was attended by Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the convenor of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and BJP spokesperson and in-charge for Meghalaya Nalin Kohli.

At the national executive meeting held at Bhubaneshwar, the poll strategy for Meghalaya was discussed. To give a tribal look and feel to the party, which for years had been mostly represented by non-tribal, the BJP has rejigged the organisational set up by inducting 12 tribal faces. Of the 16 executive members, 12 are tribals and four are non-tribals.

The party is devising strategies to counter rumours that if BJP comes to power there will be a ban on beef eating in Meghalaya.

“We are hopeful and confident that we would be able to make a huge impact on the mindset of the people in Meghalaya. We are optimistic with the upcoming assembly election in 2018. We will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the party’s victory. We are prepared to send a message that BJP is not a communal but has a sole agenda for development,” said Shibun Lyngdoh, when quizzed about BJP’s beef ban, RSS and hindutva propaganda.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said in Shillong, “People will vote for Narendra Modi and development in Meghalaya. We will have our own government”.

He also hammered left, right and centre on Mukul and his brother Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Zenith Sangma.

“We will ensure that both of them lose the election. Do not be surprised if they lose”, Sarma ridiculed.

Though regional forces of Meghalaya are part of NEDA, which is working to thwart Congress rule in Northeast, the BJP leader said that they would contest election on its own and field candidates in all the 60 constituencies of the state.

“We recognise that Meghalaya has an unpopular government. There is anger and frustration everywhere. People are longing for development and peace. In order to make Meghalaya a front-ranking state there should be a government which would be ready to implement Modi’s vision both in letter and spirit”, Sarma said.

Sarma, considered as the chief architect of BJP’s victory in Assam and Manipur, is very confident that he would be able to uproot Congress from Meghalaya as well.

“We will file a chargesheet against Mukul Sangma and his government. The chargesheet will reflect a complete mismanagement of governance and corruptions and underdevelopment and also many personal complicity of the Congress leadership in Meghalaya,” Sarma exhorted.

Of beef ban and politics

“Our party is very sensitive towards Northeast. We know it has different culture and traditions. In Northeast, majority of the population eat beef, so the question of ban does not arise,” said Nalin Kohli, BJP in-charge for Meghalaya.

On the party being branded anti-Christian Kohli said, “Our political opponents are trying to spread lies about us. We are not anti-Christian”.

State BJP President Meghalaya Shibun Lyngdoh said, “People are having beef here. But the time has come that we should bring the law on how people should start eating hygienic food, by bringing the slaughter house in proper order”.

“What is the harm in having beef, pork or whatever we love to eat? I believe that any political party with a vendetta to push their religious ideology on the people will not succeed in a civilized society. BJP has to be clear with its agenda. It cannot have different yardstick for different regions”, said Samgar Sangma, a Tura-based environmentalist and an avid political observer.