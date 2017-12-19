Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 19 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

CSR Spend in Northeast Stood at Rs 176 Cr in FY’16

CSR Spend in Northeast Stood at Rs 176 Cr in FY’16
December 19
21:15 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Companies spent a little over Rs 176 crore in the Northeast states towards corporate social responsibility (CSR) works in 2015-16, a surge of 15 per cent from the preceding fiscal, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, certain class of profitable entities have to spend at least 2 per cent of their three-year average annual net income towards CSR activities in a financial year.

An assessment of CSR expenditure indicates that companies spent Rs 176.59 crore in the Northeast states in 2015-16, an increase from Rs 153.52 crore spent in 2014-15, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Of the total Rs 176.59 crore, Assam got the largest pie of Rs 160.39 crore.

This was followed by Manipur at Rs 5.80 crore, Meghalaya (Rs 3.81 crore), Sikkim (Rs 1.87 crore), Tripura (Rs 1.47 crore), Arunachal Pradesh (Rs 1.22 crore), Mizoram (Rs 1.08 crore) and Nagaland (Rs 0.95 crore).

In order to increase CSR provisions and improve compliance, the minister said various workshops, seminars, conferences have been organised by the government, institutes and business chambers.

Overall, corporates had spent over Rs 13,625 crore in the entire country towards CSR activities in 2015-16.

-PTI

Tags
Corporate Social ResponsibilityCSR Northeast
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.