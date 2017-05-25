CUDO Decries ‘Maladministration’ in Chakma Autonomous District Council

The Kamalanagar based Chakma Unity and Development Organisation (CUDO) on Wednesday strongly slammed and condemned Kali Kumar Tongchangya led Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) for alleged “gross maladministration.”

A statement issued by CUDO alleged that the sitting Chief Executive Member (CEM) of CADC Kali Kumar Tongchangya has been recently indulged in gross maladministration by awarding illegal promotion to his favourable employees and illegal service transfer from a teacher to UDC in other department.

“The CEM, instead of tendering resignation after ten members of the district council withdrew their support, has indulged in maladministration by awarding illegal promotion to his employees including a cultural artist who has been promoted to assistant post in technical department which is out and out condemnable,” the statement said.

The statement said that earlier, in line with the established practice/norms/rules as adopted by the Executive Committee of CADC, number of Fixed pay/contractual/muster roll employees were considered for regularization of their services against their respective posts and were regularized after the authorities concerned were satisfied with their performance, educational qualification, eligibility and suitability. But, immediately after Kali Kumar Tongchangya was sworn in as new Chief Executive Member of CADC, he made 54 of those employees victims of his political rivalry with his opposing group within the Congress Legislative Party by illegally revoking their regularization orders.

Taking strong exception to the alleged maladministration, CUDO president Doymoy Daveng Chakma, meanwhile, said that it was a moral duty of the organisation to condemn such maladministration in CADC in order to serve its aims and objects.

He said that Kali Kumar Tongchangya should, instead of indulging in gross maladministration and misuse of power, realize the general public of CADC having lost faith and confidence in the ruling congress party under his leadership and that resigning from his position as CEM is the only preventive measure that he should oblige to.

-Newmai News Network