Curfew Extended to Monday Night in Shillong

Authorities have extended night-time curfews in Shillong till Monday after a fresh spate of violence, IANS reported. On Sunday, mobs attacked security forces at multiple locations.

“Curfew has been imposed from 4 pm on Monday to 5 am on Tuesday in Shillong as there is likelihood that breach of peace may spread to other parts of the city,” said East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner PS Dkhar. The situation is very tense in some areas, he said, adding that the suspension of mobile internet services will continue.

The curfew was relaxed between 8 am and 3 pm on Sunday. But at night, around 400 protestors threw stones at a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force near the Mowlai bridge, ANI reported.

“We request public not to take law in their hand and resolve the issue with talks,” CRPF Inspector-general Prakash D told ANI.

IANS/ANI