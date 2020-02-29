Curfew imposed, internet suspended over CAA, ILP clash in Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

A clash broke out in East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya on Friday which led to the death of one person. Following the incident, the Meghalaya administration has imposed a curfew in Shillong and adjoining areas and suspended internet services in six districts of the Eastern Range – East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills as a precautionary measure.

As per reports police said the man has been identified as Lurshai Hynniewta, who worked as a taxi driver. He was wounded in the attack and later succumbed to his injuries.

The internet shutdown and curfew orders were issued in the wake of the violent clashes that erupted between Khasi Students Union KSU members and non-tribals under Shylla constituency of Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district.

KSU members who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were holding a meeting with local villagers demanding an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for the entire state at Ichamati village at Shylla. However, the meeting led to the clashes between KSU members and local non-tribals of the area.

As per reports, “There was a KSU meeting in Ichamati today [Friday] afternoon,” Meghalaya Police said. “Around 3 pm, after the meeting, clashes broke out between KSU members and local non-tribals of the area. Thereafter, the KSU members burnt a haystack at the edge of the market and attempted to burn a house. The non-tribals retaliated, and stoned a bus carrying KSU members.”

Several people including member of KSU members sustained injuries. SMS services of all mobile service providers have been limited to five per day, mobile services are being suspended for the next 48 hours starting 10 pm on Friday in six districts of Meghalaya.

The state government held an emergency meeting with the home minister, DGP and the DC of East Khasi Hills district. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the curfew may be extended after a review of the situation.