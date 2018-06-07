Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 07 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Cyber Crime Police Station Soon in Mizoram

Cyber Crime Police Station Soon in Mizoram
June 07
14:12 2018
In order to curb the cyber related crime in the state, Mizoram government will soon set up its first cyber crime police station. This will be done by elevating the present cyber crime cell under the CID, this was stated by DIG (northern range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte.

According to Khiangte bank fraud through information technology and abuse of social media have been steadily increasing in the state.

“Women and children are mostly the victims of the cyber crime,” he added.

He further informed that the state government is also planning to set up a cyber forensic laboratory and cyber training centre with the central fund.

