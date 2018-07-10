Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 10 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Cycle Rallies Held Across Various Cities of the Country in the Name of Abhijeet and Nilotpal

Cycle Rallies Held Across Various Cities of the Country in the Name of Abhijeet and Nilotpal
July 10
12:18 2018
To commemorate the one-month anniversary of the killing of two city youths – Abhijeet Nath and Nilotpal Das – at a Karbi Anglong village, many organisation and people from across the country paid homage to them through silent protests on Sunday.

As part of the initiative, cycle rallies were held across seven cities of the country including Guwahati.

Organised by Everything Outdoor NE, the Cyclothon Guwahati edition started from Dighalipukhuripaar and was flagged off by late Nilotpal’s father Gopal Chandra Das. Rallies were also held in Shillong, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru and Pune besides Chandubi.

The city cycle rally ended at Shilpgram. A day-long programme was also held at Shilpgram by NGO Hope for Humanity. The day was dedicated to music, art, doodle art, drama and motivational speech apart from musical acts expressing the message of love.

Well-known band Imphal Talkies of Manipur, Moa & Abiogenesis of Nagaland, Cultivators, another band from Karbi Anglong and others besides artistes Nitali Das, Papon, Mark Laitflang Stone, DJ Brahmin and Shankuraj Konwar performed at the event.

- The Assam Tribune

Abhijeet Nathcycle rallyNilotpal Das
