Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 16 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Cyclone Gaja Leaves Trails of Destruction

Cyclone Gaja Leaves Trails of Destruction
November 16
17:02 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Gaja, a severe cyclonic storm, which made landfall between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam at the early hours of Friday, has left behind a trail of destruction.

The landfall began around midnight on Thursday. It hit the coast with a wind speed of around 120 kmph and thunderstorms.

According to a preliminary reports,  hundreds of trees and electric poles were uprooted in different areas of Nagapattinam district. The coastal areas of the district from Nagapattinam to Point Calimere bore the brunt.

With the Tangedco disconnecting the power supply from 5 pm on Thursday in different areas of the coast, the people spent a sleepless night.

There is no immediate information on loss of life and magnitude of loss to the infrastructure. An official said that the extent of damage and loss of life would be known only after dawn of the day.

The rain also brought heavy rain to the other delta districts of Tiruvarur and Thanjavur also.

SOURCE: The Hindu

(Image Credit: Madhyamam)

Tags
Cyclone GajaGajaStorm
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.