Cyclone Gaja Leaves Trails of Destruction

NET Bureau

Gaja, a severe cyclonic storm, which made landfall between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam at the early hours of Friday, has left behind a trail of destruction.

The landfall began around midnight on Thursday. It hit the coast with a wind speed of around 120 kmph and thunderstorms.

According to a preliminary reports, hundreds of trees and electric poles were uprooted in different areas of Nagapattinam district. The coastal areas of the district from Nagapattinam to Point Calimere bore the brunt.

With the Tangedco disconnecting the power supply from 5 pm on Thursday in different areas of the coast, the people spent a sleepless night.

There is no immediate information on loss of life and magnitude of loss to the infrastructure. An official said that the extent of damage and loss of life would be known only after dawn of the day.

The rain also brought heavy rain to the other delta districts of Tiruvarur and Thanjavur also.

SOURCE: The Hindu

(Image Credit: Madhyamam)