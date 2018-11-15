Cyclone Gaza to Hit Southern Cost on Thursday

NET Bureau

Cyclone Gaja is expected to make a landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban on Thursday night bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the weather department said, prompting authorities to shut schools and colleges in the area.

“The Cyclonic storm ‘GAJA’ over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved further west-southwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of Wednesday (November 14) , 2018 over Southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 83.8°E, about 410 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 450 km east-northeast of Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu),” the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.

“It is very likely to move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. While moving west-southwestwards thereafter, it is likely to weaken and cross Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Cuddalore, around Nagapattinam during 15th November evening as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph,” it added.

As a result, Karaikal in Puducherry and the coastal districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Chennai would be spared from the onslaught of the cyclone though it would bring isolated rainfall. Sporadic rainfall was reported in Chennai and the vulnerable districts in the central Tamil Nadu remained cloudy on Thursday.

The district collectors of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram and Cuddalore have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday. All educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would also remain closed. All university examinations have also been deferred, officials said.

Indian Railways has cancelled all the train services in the districts, which will be affected by Cyclone Gaja.

The IMD’s bulletin also warned that the gale winds and rain could damage huts, rooftops and power and communication lines besides uprooting trees and causing havoc to paddy fields and other crops as well as orchards. Officials of the state agriculture department have urged farmers to insure their crops immediately.

SOURCE: Hindustan Times

(Image Credit: Live Mint)