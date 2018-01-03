Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 03 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Cyclone Ockhi: Over 141 Kerala Fishermen Still Missing, 79 Dead

Cyclone Ockhi: Over 141 Kerala Fishermen Still Missing, 79 Dead
January 03
17:41 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A total of 141 Kerala fishermen remain missing following Cyclone Ockhi that hit the southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on November 30, according to official figures released on Wednesday.

Another 75 fishermen from other states who went fishing from the Kerala coast are also untraced. A total of 79 Kerala fishermen have been declared dead.

There are 33 unclaimed bodies in various mortuaries of Kerala, with the Kozhikode Medical College having the most with 13. Three bodies were handed over on Wednesday to the kith and kin after DNA tests.

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented cheques for Rs 2.2 million each to the families of 25 of the dead fishermen.

-IANS

Tags
Cyclone OckhiKerala Fishermen
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.