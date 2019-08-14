Cyclone-Ravaged East Siang faces Herculean task in power restoration

NET Bureau

Ten minutes cyclonic storm hit badly East Siang on Monday afternoon (at about 12.30 pm). Ultimately Power department bore the brunt of the cyclone’s fury causing extensive damage to power infrastructure.

Through detailed reports about extent of damage are awaited, EE Power, Pasighat division, Er. Tarik Mize informed that trees were uprooted and falling trees on power installation structures at several locations had extensively damaged power network in the entire district. Mize who personally supervised the restoration work on ground also informed that prompt action and untiring efforts of the department had restored power supply in the Pasighat and Ruksin areas immediately on Monday evening. Till the filing of this report (Tuesday evening) the department could restore electricity in Motum, Berung at Motum, Berung, Kiyit, Ayeng, Mebo, Abor-country, Bodak, Romdun, Darne, Sika-Tode, Runne to Kora including Yagrung and Bilat circles. Restoration works at Serum, Kongkul, Siluk, Aohali, Mer Gadum, Namsing and Borguli would be continued tomorrow, added Mize.